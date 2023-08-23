Snap appoints Google veteran Pulkit Trivedi as India Managing Director

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, on Wednesday appointed Pulkit Trivedi as India Managing Director who will report to Snap’s APAC President, Ajit Mohan.

Trivedi joins Snap from Google where he has spent the past five years as the Director of Google Pay-India Business Team.

In his new role, Trivedi will be responsible for leading the organisation's Indian operations including driving revenue, supporting partners, and nurturing the creator ecosystem.

“His deep expertise in building and scaling businesses and finding ways to drive outsized growth for partners will enable us to continue delighting our surging community of over 200 million Snapchatters in India,” said Mohan.

Under a new operational structure, the growth, market development, partnerships, content and creator ecosystem teams will now report directly to Trivedi.

“India is one of the world's fastest-growing internet economies giving Snap an exceptional opportunity to actively contribute to the expansion of our community and businesses,” said Trivedi.

As part of the leadership team at Google, Trivedi was responsible for building strategic plans for the business, forging key partnerships, and leading the monetisation agenda for Google Pay in India.

Trivedi brings with him over 23 years of experience from top technology companies, including leadership roles at Meta and Google in the country.

In May, Snap announced the milestone of over 200 million monthly active Snapchatters in India with more than 120 Million Indian Snapchatters watching content across Stories and Spotlight, the fourth and fifth tabs of the app.

Spotlight has continued its significant growth with time spent in India alone more than tripling, with a new generation of creators building audiences and businesses on Snapchat, said the company.