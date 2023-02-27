PARTNER

Sleep in children: Why it is important and how to cultivate good sleep habits

By Dr Padma Balaji

Sleep is important for everyone, especially for children for their physical and mental health. Sleep is needed for consolidation of memory and motor skill development. Lack of sleep affects alertness, understanding, memory, learning, and attention. Children could become drowsy or even hyperactive in the daytime due to poor sleep. They can exhibit behavioural problems, and a decrease in attention and learning. They can also have risks like obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure later in life.

Why is there a need to talk about sleep today?

â€²Early to bed , early to rise â€² is a saying all of us have learnt in school. But unfortunately, with the changes in our lifestyle and use of mobile phones and gadgets, â€²Sleep late, wake up lateâ€™ is becoming a phenomenon. This was earlier observed mainly in teens, but now is seen more commonly in smaller children also and in all age groups. When there is a need to get up early, it leads to lack of adequate sleep and stress.

Do sleep requirements vary for children of different ages?

New-borns sleep for around 15-16 hours a day. They sleep equally during the day and night. This shifts to night time sleep by around the later half of the first year. The sleep duration then decreases during childhood to about 9-10 hours during the ages of 14 - 18.

How is sleep regulated in humans?

Sleep is a complex process, influenced by the different biological processes of the body. It is also affected by environmental and socio-cultural influences. The master circadian clock of the human body is mainly regulated by melatonin, a hormone secreted from the hypothalamus in the brain.

What are the common causes of sleep problems seen in children?

Going to bed late and refusing to sleep are some of the commonly seen problems. Some medical problems causing disturbed sleep are due to enlarged tonsils, adenoids. Bad dreams, nightmares, sleep walking, and talking and some night time seizures also are observed.

What are the effects of poor sleep on children with neurological problems?

Sleep problems are seen more commonly in children with neurological problems. Lack of proper sleep can also increase the chances of getting seizures or fits in children with epilepsy.

Are there ways to help children get proper sleep?

Having good sleep habits or what is called â€˜sleep hygieneâ€™ is very important. Keep a regular bedtime for the child and wake the child up at a regular time every day in the morning. The bedtime and wake-up time should approximately be the same and not differ by more than an hour on both school and non-school days.

Avoid having late naps in the afternoon. Keep the room dark and quiet. Avoid use of computers, mobile phones, and television, and consuming heavy foods and sugary or caffeinated drinks before bedtime. Practising reading a story book or listening to soft music helps. Practise regular exercise during the daytime, but not just before bedtime. If the child gets up at night, reassure and cuddle them but let them go back to sleep on their own. If there are worries or stresses that prevent the child from getting good sleep, then they need to addressed.

This article has been produced in association with Rainbow Childrenâ€™s Hospital.