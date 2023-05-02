Slain Thoothukudi VAO’s family receives Rs 1 crore solatium from Tamil Nadu govt

After visiting the family of Lourdu Francis, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi also announced that taluk-level task forces will be set up to prevent illicit sand mining in the district.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP K Kanimozhi visited Pudukkottai on Monday, May 1 to meet with the family of Lourdu Francis, the Village Administrative Officer of Murappanadu who was hacked to death in Thoothukudi, and handed a cheque of Rs 1 crore on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government.

Kanimozhi, who is the Thoothukudi MP, presented the cheque to Bonsita, Lourdu Francis’s wife, in the presence of Anita R Radhakrishnan, Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, MC Shunmugaiah, MLA of Ottapidaram constituency, and Senthil Raj K, District Collector of Thoothukudi. Thoothukudi Sub Collector Gaurav Kumar and District Revenue Officer Ajay Srinivasan were also present.

Later addressing mediapersons, Kanimozhi said, “A task force under the leadership of the District Collector (Senthil Raj) has been constituted to prevent illicit sand mining and supervise the area [Murappanadu].” Such task forces will be set up at the taluk-level throughout the district, she added.

Read: Thoothukudi VAO hacked to death for reporting illegal sand mining

Lourdu Francis (55) was hacked to death by Ramasubramanian and Marimuthu on April 25 after he lodged a complaint against them for illicit sand mining on April 13. Thoothukudi police had nabbed Ramasubramanian on the same day as the crime and Marimuthu on April 26 with the help of four special task forces. Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced that the VAO’s family would receive Rs 1 crore as solatium.