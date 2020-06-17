Slain Colonel Santhosh Babu's mortal remains to reach Hyderabad

Cyberabad CoP Sajjanar and Shamshabad DCP Prakash Reddy, received the family on Wednesday morning at around 9.30 am along with other officials.

The wife and children of Colonel Santhosh Babu, the Commanding Officer (CO) of the 16 Bihar regiment, who was killed in the standoff with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, were received by Telangana officials at Hyderabad Airport after they arrived on Wednesday. Colonel Santosh and his family were residing in Delhi.

According to officials, the mortal remains of Colonel Santhosh Babu will be brought to Hakimpet Air Force Station. The Telangana government is making arrangements for the funeral of Colonel Santhosh Babu.

Family of Col Santhosh Babu arrived at @RGIAHyd and received by @cpcybd and other officials. pic.twitter.com/2gyfIRQd9Y — CharanTeja (@CharanT16) June 17, 2020

The officials interacted with Santhoshi, wife of Colonel Santhosh Babu. Their eight-year-old daughter and four-year-old son were with Santhoshi.

Speaking to media, Cyberabad CP Sajjanar said that Colonel Santhosh Babu's family (wife and children) were received at around 9.30 am. He said, "This evening, the mortal remains will arrive in Hyderabad, following the guard of honour and tributes by the state government. From there, it will proceed to Suryapet after all the formalities."

The CoP expressed his grief and conveyed condolences on the death of the Colonel.

Santhosh Babu was a native of Telangana's Suryapet. Manjula, the Colonel's mother reacting to his death said, “I am both sad and happy, I am happy that my son sacrificed his life for the country but as a mother, I grieve his loss. He is my only son.”

His father Upender, a retired banker said, "I could not join the army and serve my country. So I wanted my son to join the defence forces and serve our country though my relatives discouraged the idea."

Initial reports stated that Santhosh Babu and two other soldiers were killed in the Kashmir Valley in eastern Ladakh during a clash with Chinese troops on Monday night. Later, it was reported that at least 20 Indian Army jawans were killed in the same clash.

Officials in Suryapet roped in health workers & making arrangements for Col' Santhosh Babu funeral in line with COVID19 guidelines@thenewsminute pic.twitter.com/O7IRuOeKqV — CharanTeja (@CharanT16) June 17, 2020