Sixteen Army personnel killed as truck falls into gorge in North Sikkim

The Army said the truck was part of a three-vehicle convoy that moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu, when it skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn.

news Accident

Sixteen Indian Army personnel including three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) were killed in a road accident when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge while negotiating a sharp turn at Zema in North Sikkim, the Army said. It said four injured soldiers have been air evacuated. "In a tragic road accident, involving an Army truck on December 23 at Zema in North Sikkim, 16 bravehearts of the Indian Army have lost their lives," the Army said in the statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he is "deeply pained" over the loss of lives of the personnel. "The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured," he said in a tweet.The Army said the truck was part of a three-vehicle convoy that moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu.

"En route at Zema, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn. A rescue mission was immediately launched, and four injured soldiers have been air evacuated," the Army said. "Unfortunately, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident. Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved families, at this hour of loss," it said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed anguish over the accident and said the injured have been provided with every possible assistance. "Anguished to learn about the tragic road accident that took away the lives of our brave Army soldiers in Sikkim. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The injured have been provided with every possible assistance, may they recover at the earliest," Shah tweeted.