Six-yr-old girl molested by senior student in Delhi school bus, says DCW

A six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a senior student of a private school in Delhi, a DCW official said on Saturday.

news National

A six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a senior student of a private school in Delhi, a DCW official said on Saturday.

In a statement, the Delhi Commission (DCW) for women said that it was about a six-year-old child of a private school in Begumpur area being assaulted. The victim’s mother stated that on August 23, when her daughter’s school bus dropped her at the society’s gate, she found that her daughter’s bag was wet due to urine.

“She has alleged that on inquiry, the girl informed that a student studying in a senior class has been molesting the girl in the school bus. She has stated that she along with her husband went to the school on August 24 and informed regarding the incident to the principal and vice principal of the school,” it stated.

“Victim’s mother further alleged that on August 25, the chairman called them to the school and asked them to withdraw the complaint. She has also alleged that the chairman of the school revealed the identity of the child among their society people,” the statement read.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal has issued notice to Delhi Police, seeking a copy of FIR along with details of arrest made in the matter. She has also asked whether an FIR has been registered against the chairman, school manager, principal, vice principal and other school authorities under POCSO Act for not reporting the matter to police and revealing the identity of the child.

The Commission has sought an action taken report in the matter from Delhi Police latest by September 5.

“We have received a shocking case of sexual assault with a six-year-old girl by a senior boy in the school. This is very serious. From a six-year-old child to an 85-year-old woman, nobody is safe. The accused should be dealt with strictly. Action should also be taken against the school authorities for trying to suppress the matter,” said Maliwal.