Six-year-old girl in Kerala's Wayanad dies after falling into gushing canal

On Tuesday, another six-year-old girl died in Wayanad district after an uprooted tree fell on her house.

news Accident

A six-year-old girl in Kerala’s Wayanad district died on Wednesday after falling into a gushing canal and drowning. The girl, Unnimaya, was crossing the canal near her house along with her mother.

According to the police, though the mother had held the hand of the child while crossing the canal through a makeshift bridge, it was slippery and Unnimaya fell down. The incident happened in the Vengathodu tribal colony under Pozhuthana grama panchayat in Vythiri of Wayanad district.

“It was raining heavily in the region. Though the canal was not a very large one, there was a strong water flow due to the heavy downpour. The child’s body was recovered from the canal following a search conducted by the people,” an official of Vythiri police station told TNM.

In another rain related incident on Tuesday night, another six-year-old girl who lives near Valad in Wayanad, died after a tree got uprooted and fell on her house. The father of the girl, Jyothika, is also seriously injured and is under treatment.

Wayanad district has been witnessing heavy rains since Tuesday. Many houses were reported to be damaged after trees got uprooted and fell. Red colour code warning has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for Wednesday and Thursday. Red colour code implies that the district administration should take necessary action.

The district administration of Wayanad has shifted people from colonies which face flood threat. A total of 16 relief camps have been opened under the three taluks in the district and a total of 193 families comprising 807 members have been shifted there. Vythiri taluk has the most number of shifted families - 129 families with 459 members. This includes Vyshyan colony of Kottathara panchayat, Chamundan colony of Vengappally panchayat and Punchirivattom colony in Vellarimala.

Monsoon activity strengthened in Kerala after a low pressure region was formed in the Bay of Bengal. Red colour code warning has also been issued for Idukki on Wednesday and Kozhikode on Thursday. Other central Kerala and northern Kerala districts have been issued orange colour code warnings, implying that the authorities must be prepared to take necessary action.