Six-year-old boy in Kerala allegedly bludgeoned to death by relative

The incident happened under the Vellathooval police station limit and the accused is absconding according to officials.

In a gruesome crime that unfolded in Kerala’s Idukki district in the early hours of Sunday morning, a six-year-old boy was bludgeoned to death while he was sleeping. The boy, identified as Althaf of Anakkalungal, was allegedly killed by his uncle. Three other relatives, including the boy’s mother, were injured. The incident happened under the Vellathooval police station limit and the accused, whose name the police haven't confirmed, is absconding according to officials.

The accused is married to Althaf’s mother’s sister. Recently, his wife started living separately from him and he had been allegedly blaming Althaf’s mother, Safia, for this according to IANS. The police said that the crime took place at around 3 am on Sunday morning, when the accused entered the house where the boy lived with his mother, Safia. After allegedly beating them with a hammer till they fell unconscious, he went to the neighbouring house where, reportedly, Althaf’s 15-year-old sister and grandmother live and he allegedly attacked them as well.

“According to the girl (Althaf’s sister), he brought her to the house where Althaf and his mother were lying injured. He threatened the girl that he did not have any inhibition in killing her also, after having murdered her brother and mother. After that, he pulled her out of the house. Luckily, she managed to escape by crossing a fence. She ran away to a neighbour’s house,” a ward member in the region told Mathrubhumi News.

Meanwhile, Sudhir Khan, a neighbour told IANS, "We woke up on hearing cries and sounds in the neighbourhood and found that Althaf was unconscious and bleeding and we immediately took him to the hospital. He was declared dead. His sister ran to a neighbour's house for shelter and escaped the attack."

Safia, Althaf’s mother, was seriously injured and is presently admitted at Idukki Government Medical College for treatment. The sister and grandmother suffered minor injuries.

“Earlier, the accused had beaten Safia and a police case was registered following that,” said the local body member.

The Vellathooval police told TNM that the accused is absconding and that the crime is being investigated. “We are not sure what was the reason for the attack. Inquiry procedures are presently underway,” a police official said.

