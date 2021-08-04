Six places that are perfect weekend getaways from Hyderabad

From long drives to serene quiet and pretty sunsets, to heritage sites and staycations, there is an option here for everyone's interest.

The combination of work from home and the hectic city bustle can leave one feeling winded and yearning for a break. If you are looking for some quick weekend getaways from Hyderabad, there are plenty of options. From long drives to serene quiet and pretty sunsets, to heritage sites and staycations, there is an option here for everyone's interest. Check out these six places you can plan a weekend trip to from Hyderabad.

Srisailam: Located around five hours away from Hyderabad, Srisailam has some scenic views to offer for a weekend unwind. You could visit the Srisailam Dam, which is constructed on the Krishna river, and is not only one of the largest dams in India but also among the three biggest hydroelectric projects too. If temples pique your fancy, you can go to the Mallikarjuna Swamy temple, which is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, situated on the riverâ€™s banks. Other temples in the area include Bhramaramba Devi Temple and the Sakshi Ganapati Temple as well. And if you want to stick to natural beauty, Phaladhara Panchadhara is another spot to check off your list, along with the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Sanctuary, India's largest tiger reserve. You could also enjoy a trip across the Srisailam Ropeway, and boating in the Patalganga.

Dindi: This coastal Andhra destination is perfect for a quick getaway from Hyderabad, and is also reachable by overnight trains. Located along the river Godavari, Dindi will provide you with scenic views and peace and quiet. You could opt for beach treks, or backwater trips, and even visit the spot where Godavari meets the Bay of Bengal. A short 20-kilometre drive from Dindi will take you to the Antarvedi temple. Food lovers can look forward to exploring the Konaseema cuisine on their trip to Dindi. There are several resorts you could choose from for your stay, including private and government properties.



Antarvedi beach. By Rajib Ghosh via Wiki Commons

Moula Ali Dargah: If you are excited by heights, then this dargah, which is located 15kilometers from Hyderabad city, is for you. The hill shrine is situated 2,017 feet above sea level and offers a breathtaking view of the city and its surroundings. Popular for its sunrise and sunset vistas, one can visit this place and return in a single day. Several families visit this dargah to have a peaceful time and to offer prayers.

Kondapochamma Sagar Reservoir: This has become one of the most sought after tourist spots around Hyderabad city these days. Located in Siddipet district and about 50 km by road from Hyderabad, this reservoir offers a mesmerising view of clear waters amidst the beautifully arranged rocks surrounding it.

Image Courtesy: Melvyn Mannuthy

Rachakonda Fort: This 14th century fort is located about 60 to 70 km from Hyderabad. Itâ€™s perfect for a long drive or a trek with your friends. Secluded among some villages in the Yadadri Bhongir district, this spot is not very well-known and hence has lesser crowds. On the top of the hill one can find the remnants of the erstwhile fort and small waterbodies, apart from wonderful sights of the green villages in the surroundings.

Shamirpet Lake: Located about 10 km from Hyderabad, this can be a quick weekend getaway. The beautiful lake is situated amidst rocks. Visitors can also sit back and enjoy the breeze in the kiosks set up by the lake. On the way to Shamirpet Lake is a deer park, where you can find plenty of deer roaming freely in the forest area. The park also has a play area for kids with slides and swings.

