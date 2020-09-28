Six-person gang arrested for temple hundi thefts in Visakhapatnam

Police asked people to avoid jumping to conclusions in such cases, in light of the recent allegations of attacks on Hindu temples in the state.

Visakhapatnam police have arrested six persons for alleged theft from various donation boxes or hundis at various Hindu temples in Visakhapatnam district and the surrounding regions. According to police, the group already has 27 pending cases under trial, and has also confessed to being involved in 19 other thefts.

Visakha Range DIG (Deputy Inspector General) LKV Ranga Rao told the media that the accused were residents of the Madhurawada area of Visakhapatnam city. According to Times of India, the six-member group was caught after they attempted thefts in temples in Vizianagaram district on September 23. Over the past two months, the accused have reportedly stolen from nearly ten temples in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts.

“Over the past 4 years, they have 27 pending trial cases in various places in East Godavari district and Visakhapatnam. They have now confessed to another 19 cases. One of them has an auto, in which they all go around. If they see any unprotected place, not just a temple, they attempt to loot it,” the DIG said.

Times of India reported that the accused had confessed to stealing over Rs 1.3 lakh from various temple donation boxes in the state.

Referring to the recent allegations of attacks on Hindu temples in the state, DIG Ranga Rao requested the public to avoid jumping to conclusions and to understand the incidents in a peaceful manner. He said that police will take action on people with vested interests who try to provoke people, or cause “disaffection” among them.

Last year, Cyberabad police arrested an ‘interstate gang’ of six men who also operated in a similar manner. The gang was accused of stealing money and valuables from donation boxes of temples in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. Police said that the men would go around on motorcycles, conducting their recce at temples during the day and returning at night to carry out thefts. Police had said that the gang was involved in cases where the loss of property was estimated to be around Rs 11.5 lakh.