Six people including two kids charred to death in Telangana’s Mancherial

The tragedy occurred when their house caught fire in Venkatapur village of Mandamarri mandal past midnight.

Six people, including two children, were charred to death when their house in Telangana's Mancherial district caught fire, police said on Saturday, December 17. The tragedy occurred in Venkatapur village of Mandamarri mandal past midnight. The fire broke out in the house of Shivaiah when all the victims were asleep, the police said. According to PTI, Shivaiah was the Village Revenue Assistant (VRA).

Shivaiah (50), his wife Padma (45), Padma's nephew Mounika (23), her two daughters and another relative Shantaiah (52), an employee of Singareni Collieries, died in the fire. According to the Times of India, the accident took place at 12:30 am on Saturday. The family's neighbours noticed the fire and called the firefighting personnel. On receiving the information, firefighting personnel rushed to the scene and doused the fire. By then, the house was completely gutted.

The Times of India report also stated that the house was mostly built with wood, which resulted in heavy smoke and enabled the fire to spread faster. Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Mahajan said that a short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. He said the exact cause will be known after a thorough investigation. Police registered a case and shifted the bodies for autopsy.

In an earlier incident, a fire had broken out in Ruby Motors in Secunderabad on September 13, 2022. The smoke from the cellar entered four floors of Ruby Luxury Pride Hotel, located in the same building. Eight people were killed and six were injured in the fire. At least 25 people were trapped in the building when the fire broke out.