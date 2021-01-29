Six people including five from one family killed in Telangana auto-lorry crash

The passenger auto in which the six people were travelling was completely crushed, and the driver of the lorry has been booked.

A ghastly road accident in Telangana's Mahabubabad district claimed as many as six lives on Friday. The accident took place at Marrimitta area in Gudur mandal, when a passenger auto and lorry collided, leaving six people, including three women, dead.

According to reports, five members of a family, hailing from Errakunta thanda of the mandal, were travelling in the auto to Warangal for shopping, when a lorry coming from behind hit the auto. All of them, including the driver of the auto, died on the spot as the auto was completely crushed due to the collision.

The police said while three deceased belonged to one family, two others are close relatives while the auto driver hails from the same village.

Local police, who rushed to the scene, tried to escort those impacted in the collision hospital, however, all of them had died on the spot. Initial information from the police suggests that the family members were on their way for wedding shopping, as one of the deceased women was set to get married later this week.

Speaking to TNM, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Koti Reddy, who visited the spot, said that the accident was the result of complete negligence and rash driving of the lorry driver.

SP Koti Reddy said, "The condition of the road was fine, it was the rash and negligent driving that resulted in the head-on collision, leading to deaths of six passengers."

The police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Reddy further added, "The lorry driver immediately fled the scene of the offence. We have identified the owner and driver, but he is yet to be arrested. We will catch him soon.

The bodies of those killed in the accident are being shifted to the hospital for postmortem, he added. The SP and other district officials are supervising the formalities.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed his grief over the incident which claimed six lives. He expressed his condolences and has asked the officials to look into the case on a priority basis and provide required medical assistance.

A few days ago, a similar accident was reported from Telangana's Nalgonda district where at least seven people, including six women, were killed and 13 others were injured when an auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling was crushed under a truck. The accident occurred at Angadipeta in Pedda Adiserla (PA) Pally Mandal when the seven-seater auto-rickshaw, in an effort to prevent hitting an SUV that was trying to overtake it, collided with the container truck. All those who died were daily wage labourers who were returning to Chinthalabhavi village after the day's work.

