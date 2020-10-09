Six people including 2 children injured in cylinder blast in Andhra's Vizag

A total of six people were injured in the mishap, including two children, according to fire safety officials.

Fire Accident

Six people were injured in a cylinder blast in a house in Sabbavaram mandal of Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh. The incident happened at around 11 am on Friday morning when one of the family members living in the house was trying to set up a new cylinder, according to fire safety personnel. The sudden blast and the fire has resulted in panic among the neighbours.

Speaking to the media, a fire safety officer narrated that, “G Maheswari tried to set up a new gas cylinder in her house and was trying to fit the regulator to the valve but the gas started leaking. As she could not control the gas leak, she called in two neighbours for help. When they were trying to control the leak, one of them switched on a light to check the problem. But the gas which had already spread, caught fire and led to a blast. Neighbours dialled the ‘108’ medical helpline and shifted the injured to a hospital in Visakhapatnam.”

In the incident, G Maheswari, aged 45 years, was affected with 30 percent burns, while others escaped with minor injuries and 10 to 20 percent burns. Some of them were discharged after first aid. A total of six people were injured in the mishap, including two children, according to fire safety officials.

It was further added that the gas leak and the explosion had resulted in the damage of property in the house like furniture and walls. Fire safety officials have said that they are investigating the issue to find out the exact cause and said that the loss of property might be to the tune of Rs.1.5 lakh.

