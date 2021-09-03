Six people arrested for triple murder in Telanganaâ€™s Warangal

Three people of a family were brutally hacked to death in their home in Warangal earlier this week, over a financial feud of Rs 1.20 crore.

news Crime

Within 24 hours, the Telangana police on Thursday, September 2, arrested six persons who allegedly killed three members of a family in Warangal. The arrested persons included prime accused Mohammed Shafi. Shafi is accused of killing his elder brother Mohammed Chand Pasha, the latterâ€™s wife and brother-in-law over a financial dispute involving Rs 1.20 crore. The other co-accused were identified as Boyini Venkanna, Mohammed Sajid, Ragula Vijender, Mohammed Mira Akbar and Mohammed Pasha. The police seized sickles, a petrol chain saw, two auto-rickshaws and a bike which were used to commit the crime.

The gruesome incident took place in Warangalâ€™s LB Nagar, under Inthezargunj police limits, where the accused broke open a door using a chain saw and hacked Pasha, his wife and his brother-in-law to death. In the incident, Pashaâ€™s two sons were also injured. However, they are recuperating. Addressing the media, police said that both Pasha and his brother Shafi were into cattle trade. The duo would purchase cattle from villagers surrounding Warangal and sell them.

However, for the past few years, the business ran into losses as a result of which they could not pay money to farmers from whom they purchased cattle. This led to harassment from creditors who demanded money, and Shafi wanted his brother to clear the debt. The brothers fought over this regularly, and he eventually decided to kill him, The Hindu reported.

According to The New Indian Express, before the murder, Shafi had quarreled over the financial dispute on Tuesday evening at Pashaâ€™s house. The accused then met at Paidipally and decided to kill his brother. On the same night, the accused arrived in two autorickshaws, broke open the door using the chain saw and indiscriminately attacked the victims with sickles.

The weapons used in the crime were brought from Hyderabadâ€™s Jumeraat Bazar, police said.

Pashaâ€™s daughter and sons, who were witnesses to the murder, revealed what had transpired. In the investigation, all the six accused confessed to the crime, said Warangal Police Commissioner, Tarun Joshi. The accused were presented before the court and sent to judicial custody.