Six more COVID-19 cases reported in Bengaluru apartment at Bellandur, total at 26

This is the third cluster of COVID-19 cases reported in the city this month.

Six more residents tested positive for the coronavirus at the SJR Watermark Apartment in Bellandur area of Bengaluru taking the total number of cases to 26. This is the third cluster of COVID-19 cases reported in the city this month. The apartment is in the city's Mahadevapura zone. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) reported that 1055 people including residents, maids, security personnel and drivers at the apartment were tested.

Authorities said that 10 people tested positive between February 18 and 21 while 10 more cases emerged on February 22. 6 cases were reported a day later taking the total number of positive cases to 26. Officials said that 85 more people were tested in connection with this cluster on Wednesday.

The cluster at the apartment in Bengaluru was reported days after over 100 COVID-19 cases were reported at an apartment in Bommanahalli. The SNN Raj Lake View apartment reported cases after a silver jubilee celebration in the apartment which many of those who tested positive attended.

The other cluster of cases reported in Bengaluru is in Manjushree Nursing College where 42 students, mostly from Kerala, tested positive for the coronavirus. After this cluster was reported, the BBMP decided to put in place measures to test people travelling to the city from Kerala.

Karnataka has since extended the testing to travellers from Kerala and Maharashtra with those travelling asked to carry a COVID-19 negative certificate not older than 72 hours.

Karnataka reported 334 new cases of COVID-19 and six related fatalities on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 9.49 lakh and the death toll to 12,309, the Health department said in a bulletin. According to the same bulletin, out of 6,077 active cases, 5,955 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 122 are in ICU.