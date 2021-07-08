Partner

This six-month-old needs your help in treating his liver failure, your support will save his life

Usman's parents have poured in whatever funds they could gather, but it has not been enough. They have now turned to fundraising

Six-month-old Usman is Zeenat and Faizan’s son. All their lives, they have tried their best to provide for their child. Faizan is the only breadwinner of the family, while Zeenat manages the household. They didn't earn much but they were living in peace until one day when Usman suddenly fell ill. “He is lying in the hospital surrounded by multiple machines but despite all that, he still greets us with a smile. I have watched him suffer due to his condition since birth but he has never stopped fighting. He gives me hope and I am proud to be his mother but if soon, nothing is done, I might lose him to his disease,” says Usman's mother, Zeenat.

When Usman was rushed to the hospital, doctors informed the family that he was suffering from liver failure. Zeenat and Faizan have already lost a child to this debilitating condition before. Usman’s birth was a blessing for the couple, but now, they’re facing the same situation once again and are on the verge of losing Usman as well.





The couple said that they have poured in whatever funds they could gather from loans, borrowing or selling off valuables till now, but it has not been enough. Their only hope now is to turn to fundraising and appeal for help. You can help them by donating here.

This article was created in association with Ketto.