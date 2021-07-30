Six migrant workers charred to death in prawn hatchery in Andhra's Guntur

The deceased were migrant workers hailing from Odisha, and the police have assured government support to their families.

news Tragedy

Six people died at a prawn hatchery in Repalle mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, suspectedly due to an electrical short circuit. The incident occured in the wee hours of Friday, July 30. The six who died were migrant workers hailing from Odisha. Guntur district Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni told PTI that it looked like an accidental fire caused by an electrical short circuit. The workers were sleeping in a room near the pond in the hatchery the previous night.

"Our Clues team is on the spot, collecting forensic evidence. Some bleaching powder and other residues were also found there. We are investigating the case from various angles," Gunni said. According to PTI, District SP said that there was prima facie "nothing suspicious." "We are talking to the staff of electricity and other departments to ascertain the cause of the incident," he added. The owner and manager of the hatchery have been detained for questioning, the SP said.

Speaking to the local media, the SP said, "As per the prima facie reports it seems to be an accidental fire, following the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report we will register a case accordingly under relevant sections. The local DySP will be monitoring the investigation under my supervision. The deceased are from Raighad in Odisha, we have reached to the families as well.” He added that the state government will provide support to the families of the deceased.

SP said that he has spoken with the District Collector in order to ensure that the families are provided relief from the government side. He also said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang have been briefed about the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Rammurthy, Kiran, Manoj, Pandabo, Mahendra and Naveen. Police and Revenue officials rushed to the spot after the incident came to light, and are conducting further investigations into the case. The police have not yet concluded the exact cause behind the six deaths.