Six men convicted in 2019 Hyderabad gang rape case sentenced to life

Seven persons sexually assaulted a woman in 2019 when she had gone to relieve herself in the bushes at night.

news Crime

Six persons from Hyderabad were sentenced to life imprisonment over the gang rape of a woman by the LB Nagar sessions court on Monday. The convicts had raped a woman on January 19, 2019, near Hafeezpet Railway Station under the limits of the Miyapur police station of the Cyberabad police commissionerate. The seventh accused in the case was a juvenile at the time of the crime. The case against him is pending trial at the Juvenile Court of LB Nagar. The seventh Additional District Judge at LB Nagar on Monday delivered the verdict against the six men accused in the case. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on each of the convicted men.

The convicts are Shaik Showkath, 35, Mohd Khalid, 22, Mohd Afroz, 20, Abdul Salman Khan, 20, Shaik Salman, 22, and Mujahid Khan, 20. They are all residents of New Hafeezpet, Serilingampally Mandal, Ranga Reddy district.

According to police, the gang had caught hold of a woman when she was coming out of the bushes after relieving herself. When a man accompanying her tried to stop the accused, they thrashed him and sexually assaulted the victim. The man lodged a complaint with the Miyapur police.

In another case, a 25-year-old accused of sexually assaulting a woman was sentenced to five years imprisonment. The court hearing Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cases at LB Nabar convicted B Kalyan and awarded him a Rs 5,000 fine.

He was convicted based on a complaint filed on May 25, 2020, by a 21-year-old woman working at a private firm who was staying as a tenant at a house owned by the Kalyan. The woman accused Kalyan of barging into her home and attempting to sexually assault her. The man also physically assaulted the woman when she tried to alert others and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone. The woman subsequently filed a complaint with the Neredmet police station.

(With IANS Inputs)