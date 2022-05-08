Six from Hyderabad caught for shooting deer, cops nab them after 100-km chase

However, three local residents who reportedly helped the six shoot the spotted deer are still on the run, police said.

After a dramatic chase over 100 km of jungle terrain, the Kamareddy police in Telangana nabbed six people accused of hunting and killing two spotted deer in the Polkampet forest area. All the six accused hailed from Hyderabad, among whom the prime accused — one Mohammed Uzzman — a Hyderabad-based businessman who is also a reportedly a competitive rifle shooter.

The incident occured during the wee hours of Saturday, May 7. According to the Times of India, a group of police officials had gone to the nearby Ailapur village to investigate the deaths of three persons due to drowning. At around 4 am on Saturday, the constables noticed some “suspicious activity” from the six accused, who had travelled there in two cars. When the police asked the cars to stop, they sped away, causing the police to chase. They were on the accused’s heels for over 100 km, when the six were finally caught at a checkpost at Fareedpet in Machareddy mandal, after over two hours.

As per the Hindu, the accused were frightened of the police questioning them, and so got into one of the cars and sped away. Upon investigation, the police found the chopped body parts of two spotted deer in the second car, which the group had reportedly abandoned. An air rifle was also found in the car.

While the police were chasing the accused through the forest, more officials were rushed to the spot, and stations in surrounding areas were put on alert. When they were alerted that the accused were found near Fareedpet, officials cordoned off the area and combed the forest until they found the accused. As per The Hindu, prime accused Mohammed Uzzman was found in a pit of slush in the forest, hiding. The other accused include Ubed Khan (29), Mir Mustafa Ali, Farzan Gulam Hussain (34), Syed Rashid and Mir Tayeb Ali.

The accused have been booked under sections of the Telangana Forest Act, Wildlife Protection Act, Arms Act, and sections of the Indian Penal Code that deal with trespassing and killing of wildlife.