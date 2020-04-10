Six everyday healthy habits for women working from home

Follow these simple steps to stay in control of your health and mind.

This article is authored by Kavita Devgan for Tata Nutrikorner. Kavita is an acclaimed nutritionist with 20 plus years of experience as a weight loss and holistic health consultant. Tata Nutrikorner is an online platform aimed at bringing native Indian nutritional values back into the conversation. Health, nutrition, wellness â€“ the Indian way.

Stuck at home? Now thatâ€™s not really a party is it?

Now in addition to the regular office deadlines, presentations, zoom meetingsâ€¦ thereâ€™s also the additional myriad challenges that work from home bring with itâ€¦

The biggest of which is staying healthy while staying cooped up. Follow these simple 5 steps to stay in control of your health and mind (yes that too!)

Hydrate. Hydrate. Hydrate

It is easy to forget to drink enough water in the rush to do things. But this can be detrimental to your efficiency, may lead to brain fog and may even down your immunity, something you simply cannot afford these days. Follow this simple plan:

Begin your day with 2 glasses of water. Then finish a 1 litre bottle of water by lunch time and another by dinner time. Also have an additional glass of warm water after every meal. This will take care of your daily water needs.

Eat breakfast

It is tempting to skip breakfast - as there is just too much to do in the mornings, and missing this meal means extra time gained right! Wrong! By missing this very important meal, not only do you start on a wrong foot, run the risk of lowered stamina and brain fog - but also prime yourself for gaining some weight. Breakfast skippers get more cravings through the day and end up piling the pounds.

If tight on time, plan for simple, no fuss breakfast, with plan being the key word here. When you know what you are going to eat and organise for it a day before, you will not miss it.

Easy options: Yoghurt with dalia, fruit and yoghurt smoothie, poha, eggs, chilla, sprouts chaat, moong dal/multigrain chilla â€“ a nutritious, high-fibre option from the house of Tata Sampann.

Donâ€™t miss out on exercise

Agreed you canâ€™t go to the gym, and donâ€™t want to step out for even a walk. But that doesnâ€™t mean that you completely stop any kind of movement. After all, you need to burn off those extra calories (and also need some extra help from endorphins to keep the moody blues away) now more than ever.

Just get creative: take short walks after dinner - just move around inside your home or in the balcony or the garden (however small or big it might be).

Get some sun

However busy you might be, please sit in the afternoon sunlight for 15 minutes at least every day. And why do you need the sun? The answer is simple. It is a scientifically-proven solution to score enough vitamin D. Sunrays help our body produce vitamin D, an essential vitamin that helps boost our immunity immensely. And in in these testing times, you do need an iron-clad immune system to stay safe, and also to recover faster in case you do get infected.

The best news is that it is easier to get your quota of â€˜sun-bathingâ€™ complete in summers when the afternoon sun is bright and burning.

Cut down on sugar

Sugar has no nutrients, no protein, no healthy fats, and no enzymes, it is just empty calories that can have disastrous effects on our health and weight, especially as movement in curtailed these days. Donâ€™t go cold turkey but begin reducing it slowly, but definitely. You can do without these extra useless calories. Your weighing scale will begin to reflect that you once you are out of the quarantine phase.

Eat whole

The temptation to eat junk is always there, more so when you work from home (kitchen is but a minute away), but they increase inflammation and drop energy levels. Focus instead on eating whole foods like whole grains and yes, definitely eat two servings of lentils every day. Lentils will ensure good protein and thanks to their high satiety power, keep you full for long, too.

Moreover, in these troubled times, remember to practice social distancing and not neglect your health in the name of work.

For more such articles, check out:

