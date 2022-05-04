Six days on, accused in Bengaluru acid attack case still absconding

The police formed 10 teams to probe into the incident and travelled to neighbouring states for the same, but have so far only recovered the accusedâ€™s bike.

Six days after a woman was attacked with acid in Bengaluru, the accused have still not been nabbed. The incident took place on April 28, when the 24-year-old woman was attacked by a stalker with acid for purportedly rejecting his advances, as the man had reportedly tried to force her into a relationship with him. The man has been identified as 27-year-old Nagesh. The woman was immediately rushed to a private hospital with severe burn injuries, where she is recovering.

Though the police have formed 10 teams to nab him, they have only been able to recover Nageshâ€™s bike so far. However, the teams have reportedly travelled to neighbouring states and even to north India to investigate the case. Investigations have shown that the accused had purchased a new SIM card, the police said. He had discarded his mobile in Hosakote in the outskirts of Bengaluru, before disappearing.

While the woman was recovering in the hospital, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar had visited her on May 1, and offered the governmentâ€™s support. "The government will not spare the culprit who is responsible for such a heinous act...the government stands with them (survivor and her family) and the treatment of the woman will be taken care of by the government," Sudhakar said.

Stating that the health department will extend all support for the treatment of the survivor, Sudhakar said the woman has suffered 35% burns and is being treated in the ICU.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, who also met the woman, said an investigation is on and seven teams have gone to various places, including other states, to gather information about the culprit and will be successful in the efforts to nab him very soon. "....investigation is on, we have got some clues about the culprit's whereabouts," he added.

