Six COVID 19 patients die in TN within two days of hospitalisation

Nine deaths were recorded on Friday, taking the state's total to 154.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The Tamil Nadu government reported nine COVID-19 deaths in the state on Friday, taking the death toll to 154. What stands out in these deaths is that six of the nine deaths were within just two days of hospitalisation, or in some cases, within hours of being admitted.

874 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the state on Friday, taking the state's total to 20,246. Of these, 618 cases are from Chennai alone.

On Thursday, when Tamil Nadu recorded its highest number of deaths yet, five out of 12 persons had died within less than 24 hours of reaching the hospital. The health department alleged that this was a result of private hospitals sending patients to government hospitals when they get to a critical stage. However, Friday's bulletin denotes only one such patient who had received treatment elsewhere before arriving at government hospitals. In fact, in some cases, the patientâ€™s positive COVID-19 diagnosis came after their deaths.

The first such death listed is a 70-year-old woman from Chennai who was admitted on May 25. Her test results came at 11 am on May 27, and she was dead 50 minutes later on the same day. The reasons for her death have been given as cardiopulmonary arrest, COVID pneumonia, systemic hypertension, Type II Diabetes Mellitus and old cerebrovascular accident.

The second is a 66-year-old woman from Chennai who was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General hospital (RGGGH) with systemic hypertension and kidney disease on May 26.

Her COVID test sample was taken on May 27. Her results arrived only May 28 but she had already died the day before at 4.30 pm. The reasons for her death include COVID pneumonia.A third case is an 85-year-old man, also from Chennai, with systemic hypertension, coronary artery disease, heart failure with reduced ejection fraction, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, old cerebrovascular accident, seizure disorder and benign prostatic hypertrophy. He was referred from a private hospital and was admitted in RGGGH on May 27. His results came on the same day but he died at 11 am on May 28. COVID pneumonia is amongst the reasons listed for his death.

The fourth case is a 77-year-old man from Chengalpattu with systemic hypertension, chronic kidney disease, old cerebrovascular accident and Hepatitis B infection. He was admitted on May 27 in RGGGH and his results came on the same day. He died on May 28 due to COVID pneumonia amongst other reasons.

The fifth patient was a 32-year-old man with no comorbidities mentioned, who died within hours of being admitted to RGGGH. He was admitted at 12.35 am on May 28 and he died at 9.20 am. Cardiopulmonary arrest, COVID Pneumonia, Type I Respiratory Failure, hypoxic encephalopathy and acute respiratory distress syndrome are amongst the reasons listed for his death.

The sixth patient was a 62-year-old woman from Thiruvallur with pulmonary arterial hypertension and complaints of fever, cough and breathing difficulty. She was admitted on May 27 to a private hospital in Chennai and died on the same day at 7 pm due to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

The other cases were patients with comorbidities who were treated between 4-7 days before their deaths.