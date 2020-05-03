Six Bengaluru wards removed from list of containment zones

The Karnataka government has sought a ward-wise zoning in city, which has been marked as a red zone.

With the lockdown to fight the Covid-19 pandemic getting extended by two more weeks till May 17, the Karnataka government urged the Centre to divide Bengaluru into four zones: green, orange, yellow and red, so as to ease its relaxation norms. Currently, Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural have both been designated as red zones by the Centre.

Though Bengaluru has accounted for 145 of the 601 Covid positive cases across the southern state, with 71 discharged, 67 active and 6 dead till date, only 43 of its 198 civic wards have been affected by the pandemic since March 11. The remaining wards have not reported new cases over the last 14-28 days.

In this regard, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner Anil Kumar has issued two orders on Saturday stating that six wards which were earlier categorized containment zones within them will no longer have such restrictions in those containment zones. The remaining restrictions including in two wards which were sealed will remain in place.

These wards are 177 (JP Nagar), 171 (Gurappanapalya), 107(Shiva Nagar), 54 (Hoodi), 25 (Horamavu) and 191 (Singasandra). With this, residents in these wards will enjoy the lockdown relaxations applicable in red zones starting from Monday.

"As the Centre has categorised Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural as one contiguous district and declared it as a red zone, further extension of lockdown norms will be applicable, holding up economic activity in areas which had no COVID-19 cases since the last 14-28 days," State Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters.

He mentioned with Bengaluru contributing a whopping 60% of the state gross domestic product (SGDP) as India's tech city, a prolonged lockdown since March 25 to contain the coronavirus spread has taken a toll on its economic activity across the sectors.

"As the whole city of over 1 crore people has been made one unit, even one positive case makes it a red zone. The affected areas from where cases were reported should be declared as containment zones or hotspots while categorising other areas as green spots," said Ashok.

