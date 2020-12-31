Six arrested in Hyderabad for forcing minor to marry 56-year-old man

The 16-year-old girlâ€™s aunt had allegedly got her married to pay off her debts, police said.

news Crime

Six people who were involved in the illegal marriage of a minor girl to a 56-year-old man were arrested on Thursday, the Hyderabad police said. The man, identified as Abdul Lateef Paramban, is absconding after the marriage, and has also been booked for sexually assaulting the 16-year-old girl, according to the police.

Falaknuma police told the media that the young girl's aunt got her married to the man on December 27, after taking an amount of more than Rs 2 lakh from him, to pay off her debts. The minor girlâ€™s mother had passed away, while her father was bed-ridden, police said.

The aunt conspired along with her husband, her son, two agents and a Qazi (who are among the six arrested) and got the girl married by submitting false documents to the Qazi, who illegally performed the marriage, a release from Hyderabad police said.

On December 28, the girlâ€™s brother lodged a complaint with the police, following which the six accused were arrested. Efforts are on to nab other accused who are absconding, police said. The 56-year-old man from Kerala, Abdul Lateef Paramban, who is accused of marrying the minor girl, is also still absconding.

After the wedding, the man had allegedly raped the girl at a lodge, the police added.

The accused have been booked under sections 9 (punishment for male adult marrying a child) and 10 (punishment for solemnising a child marriage) of Child Marriage Act 2006, sections 120(B) (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 376(2)(I)(N) (punishment for committing rape repeatedly on the same woman) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) read with 5(N) (whoever being a relative of the child through blood or adoption or marriage or guardianship or in foster care or having a domestic relationship with a parent of the child or who is living in the same or shared household with the child, commits penetrative sexual assault on such child) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

With PTI inputs