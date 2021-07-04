Six armed men rob petrol bunk in the heart of Bengaluru, caught on CCTV

The petrol bunk at Coles Road Junction in Bharathinagar is situated just three km away from Vidhana Soudha.

news Crime

Six people robbed a petrol bunk in Bengaluru, in the wee hours of July 3. The six people, who had arrived on their two-wheelers, stole nearly Rs 50,000 that was in the cash register at the time, from the petrol station at Coles Road Junction in Bharathinagar. The petrol bunk is situated just three km away from Vidhana Soudha, the legislative building of Karnataka. Amongst the six persons, four were said to be armed with sharp objects. Vinay, the owner of the BPCL petrol station said that some unidentified men had arrived at the petrol station at 4 am on July 3. “Four of the six men had come with daggers and rods and stole Rs 46,000 that was in the cash register at the time and fled. I have filed a complaint at the Bharathinagar Police Station,” Vinay said.

The CCTV footage from the petrol station shows the thieves, who were masked, and can be seen filling petrol in their vehicles. They are later seen threatening petrol station staff with daggers. According to the police complaint, they later fled the scene after stealing the money. The Bharatinagar police said that they have registered a case under sections 395 (Punishment for dacoity) and 397 (Robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and that further investigation is underway.

The Akhila Karnataka Federation of Petroleum Traders, an association of OMC dealers, have expressed their concern over the issue on social media. The association tweeted, “Robbery at Vinod service station BPCL outlet at Coles Road junction at 4 am just 3 kms from Vidhana Soudha and safety of our staff is important for us. We request the police to take action as soon as possible.” The association further said that such incidents have risen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They wrote that due to the pandemic, many people have lost their employment, which is compelling people to get easy money through criminal means. They also said that the retail heads of the OMC across the city and the respective associations will write to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and unitedly file a complaint.