Sivakarthikeyan and wife Aarthi become parents to baby boy

Sharing a photo of the baby’s fist holding his fingers and his late father G Doss’ photo in the background, Sivakarthikeyan posted an emotional message written in Tamil.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan announced the birth of his second child, a baby boy, on Monday, July 12 through Twitter. Sharing a photo of the baby’s fist holding his fingers and his late father G Doss’ photo in the background, Sivakarthikeyan posted an emotional message written in Tamil. The actor tweeted, “Today, after 18 years, my father is holding my hands as my son. Tearful thanks to my wife Aarthi, who eased several years of my pain by enduring extreme pain.”

Further, the actor said that both the baby and mother are doing fine. Sivakarthikeyan and his wife Aarthi got married in 2010. They have an 8-year-old daughter. The actor’s late father G Doss was a former police officer.

Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming releases are Doctor, Don and Ayalaan. While Doctor is ready to be released, Don and Ayalaan are still under production. The release of Doctor was affected twice due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, the film was supposed to be released in theatres in March, however, due to the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and the health crisis, the film’s release was cancelled.

Doctor is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame. It stars Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Mohan in the lead roles. Priyanka Mohan, who has acted in Telugu and Kannada films, is making her debut in Tamil cinema with Doctor. The music is by Anirudh Ravichander.

Amidst speculations of the film being released on OTT platforms and growing resentment against the film’s producer for indefinitely delaying the film’s release, producer Kotapadi J Rajesh, in a statement issued in May, had requested fans to maintain calm. The producer had said that he did not want to talk about the film’s release when several people were dying and suffering due to the second wave of COVID-19 that had claimed lakhs of lives. There has been no update on this front yet.

Sivakarthikeyan’s other movie, Don, yet again stars Priyanka Mohan opposite him. The film is produced by Lyca and Sivakarthikeyan Productions. Meanwhile, Ayalaan's first look and a song 'Vera Level Sago' composed AR Rahman was already released in February.