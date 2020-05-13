Situation remains peaceful in Telangana's Bhainsa town after communal clash

Prohibitory orders were extended till Wednesday in the town even as policemen continued to patrol the area.

news Crime

The situation at Bhainsa in Telangana's Nirmal district remained peaceful and under control on Tuesday, even as prohibitory orders were extended till Wednesday in the town where members of two communities had clashed.

Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) banning assembly of more than five people were promulgated to control the situation.

"The situation is peaceful and under control. Prohibitory orders have been extended till tomorrow (Wednesday) and depending on the situation we will review whether to extend or lift it," a senior police official told PTI.

Four cases were registered and as many as 25 people from both communities were arrested on Monday after trouble broke out on Sunday midnight in the town when a person, allegedly in an inebriated state, entered a place of worship and created "nuisance" following which members of two groups gathered and started arguing.

Though police dispersed them, the two groups hurled stones at each other. During the clashes one person was injured and window-panes of an autorickshaw, one car were damaged while one motorcycle was burnt even though police termed the incident as a stray one.

As tension mounted in the town, additional police personnel were rushed and senior police officials reviewed the situation even as authorities imposed curfew for 24 hours.

In January this year, the town witnessed major communal violence following a few youths allegedly creating a ruckus in Koraba Galli area of Bhainsa. In the resulting violence between the two groups, several houses were burnt and vehicles were set on fire, leaving around 20 people injured. At the time, the government had even suspended internet until normalcy was restored.

IANS inputs