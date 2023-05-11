Support us

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has embarked on an official two-day visit to Japan's Niigata where she will participate in the "Dialogue with partner countries" at the G7 Finance Ministers/Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting on May 12.

NirmalaSitharamanImage for representation
news Business Thursday, May 11, 2023 - 14:21
Written by  IANS

During her visit, Sitharaman will also have multilateral and bilateral engagements with her counterparts, besides a roundtable meeting with business leaders and investors, official sources said.