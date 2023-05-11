Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has embarked on an official two-day visit to Japan's Niigata where she will participate in the "Dialogue with partner countries" at the G7 Finance Ministers/Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting on May 12.
During her visit, Sitharaman will also have multilateral and bilateral engagements with her counterparts, besides a roundtable meeting with business leaders and investors, official sources said.
Sitharaman leaves for Japan to take part in G7 Finance Ministers' meeting
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has embarked on an official two-day visit to Japan's Niigata where she will participate in the "Dialogue with partner countries" at the G7 Finance Ministers/Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting on May 12.
news Business Thursday, May 11, 2023 - 14:21
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has embarked on an official two-day visit to Japan's Niigata where she will participate in the "Dialogue with partner countries" at the G7 Finance Ministers/Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting on May 12.