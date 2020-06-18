Sita Bhateja hospital in Bengaluru’s Shantinagar to close its doors after 55 years

Founded in 1965 as a nursing home for maternity care, the hospital is set to close its doors soon.

news Health

One of the first full fledged nursing homes and maternity care centres in Bengaluru, the Dr Sita Bhateja Specialty Hospital in Shanti Nagar, is shutting its doors. After 55 years of service, the hospital, which specialises in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, will close it’s in-patient services on June 30 and outpatient services on July 31.

However, denying rumours that the hospital is being shut due to financial losses, Managing Trustee and Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Arvind Bhateja said that the purpose of shutting down was because the third generation members of the family, have chosen other careers. He also said that the decision to shut operations was made one-and-a-half years ago.

“The hospital was always run by the family. The next generation within the family has chosen to pursue other fields unrelated to medicine. Hence, we have made the conscientious decision to move onto the next chapter. Although this announcement happens to coincide with the current COVID-19 crisis, it has nothing to do with it at all. Some unfortunate false rumours are being spread on social media stating that we are closing down to financial losses after the lockdown. This is totally untrue,” Dr Arvind Bhateja said in a statement.

The Dr Mrs Sita Bhateja’s Nursing Home Charitable Trust, which manages the hospital, however, will continue its charitable activities. Dr. Bhateja said that the trust’s “Giving Back” program, which provides medical assistance to the poor by raising funds, will continue. So far over 250 spine surgeries have been conducted under the programme, he said.

The hospital was opened in 1965 by Dr Sita Bhateja, a specialist in Obstetrics and Gynaecology. It was only a nursing home to provide maternity care but was eventually expanded by Dr Sita’s son, Dr Arvind Bhateja. In 2003, the hospital was renamed Dr Sita Bhateja Specialty Hospital after new services including neuro and spine surgery, orthopaedics, intensive care, internal medicine, urology, plastic surgery and maxillofacial surgery, were added.

With the hospital shutting down, the entire staff will now be moving to Sparsh Hospital located on Infantry Road.

“We are grateful and humbled to have played a significant role in the history of Bangalore (Bengaluru). We have been able to help thousands of patients and their families and we have always given it our all. This was the vision set out by my mother and we will continue to be of service to our community for years to come in other ways. The journey has only just begun,” Dr Arvind added.