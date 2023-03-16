Sisodia is main accused in CBI's snooping case FIR

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as the first accused in the snooping case. Apart from Sisodia, the CBI has booked Sukesh Kumar Jain (then Secretary Vigilance), Rakesh Kumar Sinha (Retired DIG, CISF, working as Special Advisor to the CM); Pradeep Kumar Punj (Retired Jt. Deputy Director, IB); Satish Khetrapal (Retired Assistant Commandant, CISF); Gopal Mohan, (Advisor Anti-corruption to the Chief Minister), and others. The first information report was lodged on March 14 under the Prevention of Corruption Act, read with several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Aam Aadmi Party wanted to create a Feedback Unit (FBU) in 2015. Sukesh Jain, the Secretary (Vigilance) was directed to submit a detailed proposal for setting up FBU. It has been alleged that Jain deliberately and willfully avoided referring the matter of creation of 20 posts in FBU to the Administrative Reforms Department. The CBI's preliminary inquiry established that a proposal was made by Jain, which was approved by Sisodia, that 20 posts in FBU be adjusted against 88 posts created in the Anti-Corruption Branch. These 88 posts were created in 2015. The proposal for the creation of these 88 posts had not been sent for approval to the competent authority.

The FBU didn't frame any Recruitment Rules to appoint people on the posts. Yet, 17 posts in FBU were filled up and Rs 20,59,474 were sought for operationalization of FBU from the Finance Department. The CBI's FIR said that bogus bills of lakhs of rupees were also raised by the accused persons.