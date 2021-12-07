Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry’s last song from Sai Pallavi-Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy out

The song is also titled Sirivennela, and the makers said it was the last song written by the lyricist before he passed away on November 30.

The makers of Shyam Singha Roy have released the lyrical video of ‘Sirivennela’, which they say was the last song written by lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry before he passed away due to lung cancer-related complications on November 30. Seetharama Sastry had earned the prefix to his name after writing songs for the 1986 film Sirivennela directed by K Viswanath. ‘Sirivennela’ from the Nani-Sai Pallavi starrer is the first song by the lyricist to be released after his demise. Sharing the lyrical video, Sai Pallavi wrote, “Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry Garu, Every word that you’ve ever written carries your soul and You’ll forever live in our hearts.”

Narrating how the song came to be, the director of the film Rahul Sankrityan said, “On November 3 night, he (Sastry) called me and said he was unable to complete the song as his health wasn’t cooperating, and suggested that we get someone else to write the song. The next morning on Diwali, he called me and said the pallavi (the first few lines) was done, and asked me to write it down.” Rahul said that when he asked Sastry why he had given his signature to the song with the word Sirivennela in the first line, “he laughed loudly and said this might end up being his last song.”

Announcing the release of the third single from the film, actor Nani said that the song, ‘Sirivennela’ “is going to be special not just for me and my team, but for every Telugu film audience member .. It is the last song written by one of our greatest legends.” He added that Sastry wrote two songs in the film, 'Sirivennela' being the last one. The other song will be released soon, he said, adding that the team was dedicating the film to Sastry.

Shyam Singha Roy is a period drama set in Kolkata, and the visuals of the song feature Nani and Sai Pallavi in this backdrop. It is sung by Anurag Kulkarni, with music composed by Mickey J Meyer. Addressing Seetharama Sastry, director Rahul Sankrityan said, “Ironically, the day we started recording this song, your final rites happened. The song has turned out very well, and we have named it after you. Thank you so much for letting guys introduce you to the world anew, even after you have left.”

