Sircilla Additional Collector Anjaiah succumbs to COVID-19 in Hyderabad

Officials in Sircilla and Karimnagar districts expressed their condolences, along with several politicians.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Rajanna Sircilla district's Additional Collector R Anjaiah (55) succumbed to COVID-19 in Telangana on Tuesday. According to reports, the Additional Collector was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad around 10 days ago and died after reportedly developing breathing complications. Officials in Sircilla and Karimnagar districts expressed their condolences on the demise of the Additional Collector. Rajanna Sircilla Collector Krishna Bhaskar condoled the death of Anjaiah. He recalled Anjaiah's amicable relationships with officials across departments within the district administration. Anjaiah hailed from Jajireddygudem of the Suryapet district. He had earlier worked as a Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) in Nizamabad district.

Karimnagar Member of Parliament (MP) and BJP state president Bandi Sanjay expressed his grief over the demise of the Additional Collector and said that he was shocked to learn about the death of the officer, while recalling his active participation in official programmes and hard work during the pandemic. Bandi Sanjay said, "His death is an irreplaceable loss to officials and people. It has shocked me. I express my condolences on his demise and I pray to god to give strength to the bereaved family members." B Vinod Kumar, State Planning Commision Vice Chairman, also expressed grief over the demise of the senior officer. He said, "Saddened to hear about the passing of Rajanna Sircilla Additional Collector Anjaiah garu. My heartfelt condolences to his family."

Last month, Yellareddypet Mandal Education Officer, Manku Rajaiah, also died while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. Rajaiah was also hailed for his contribution towards bettering primary education in public schools. He was known for taking initiatives to introduce English medium in pre-primary schools with the support of local MLA and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR).

Meanwhile, Telangana on Tuesday reported 3,821 new COVID-19 cases taking the total tally to over 5.60 lakh while the death toll stood at 3,169 with 23 casualties in the latest 24-hour period, a government bulletin said. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region accounted for most number of cases with 537, followed by Khammam (245) and Rangareddy (226), the bulletin said.

With PTI inputs

READ: Telangana allows vaccination of 18-44 age group at private hospitals and workplaces