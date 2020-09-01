Partner

This single mother has blood cancer, but can’t afford treatment. You can help her.

Mary is worried about how her daughter will survive if something happens to her.

“My daughter looks at me with tears in her eyes. I can sense that she is scared, scared of losing me but no matter what I say to her, I won’t be able to comfort her,” says Mary Pereira, a single mother. Mary has been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a type of blood cancer. She has been undergoing chemotherapy for two months. Her daughter, Abigail, watching her undergo the painful chemotherapy sessions is the worst thing one could experience, she says.

Mary says that they never had a comfortable life, but that she was determined to ensure that her daughter wouldn’t have to face the same hurdles.

“I ensured that she got a good education and did everything in my power to make sure that she grows up to become an independent woman. But I never thought that she would have to live with the fear of losing me, every single day,” she says.

Mary is constantly worried about how Abigail will get by if something happens to her. Abigail is currently the only support Mary has. Abigail, who is in school, asks doctors and searches online and learns about Mary’s condition. “On most days, I feel upset that my little girl, who should be enjoying her days at school, making friends, planning for a future, is instead going through these extremely difficult times,” she says.

Mary’s treatment costs Rs 65 lakh, which she says she won’t be able to afford no matter how hard she tries to fight the cancer.

For the cancer treatment, Mary has exhausted all her savings as well as sold off a few valuables. Her brother helped her out by covering a few chemotherapy sessions and initial treatment, but does not have the means to any longer.

"I want to fight cancer. I don’t want to give up. I want to live for my daughter,” Mary says.

