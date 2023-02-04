Singer Vani Jairam's demise: Unnatural death case filed by Chennai cops

Triplicane DCP told TNM that the police are investigating the death from all angles and that further details will be known only after the postmortem report comes.

Chennai police, on Saturday, February 4, registered a case of unnatural death over the passing away of noted playback singer, Vani Jairam. A case has been registered under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Police said that the cause of her death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report. Vani Jairam was found dead in her bedroom on Saturday, February 4, with bruises on her forehead. Malarkodi, who used to do daily chores at her residence, arrived at the home at 11 a.m. and even after the repeated ringing of the bell, there was no response from inside. She immediately informed Vani's sister Uma, following which the duo entered the house using duplicate keys, to find Vaniâ€™s body in her bedroom. They alerted the police, after which Vaniâ€™s body was taken to Government Kilpauk Hospital for post-mortem.

According to CrPC 174, a person can be said to be a victim of unnatural death when the cause of their death is not due to any natural circumstances. Some instances of unnatural deaths include accidental death, murders, complications during surgery and so on.

After the death of Vaniâ€™s husband, Jairam in 2018, she used to live alone in her residence that is located on Haddows road in Chennaiâ€™s Nungambakkam. "She was alone at her home. Generally, she used to live alone and the house was locked from the inside and she was having one bleeding injury on her forehead. Death couldâ€™ve happened during the night. But the exact time will be known only after the post mortem report" Shekhar Deshmukh Sanjay, DCP of Triplicane told TNM. The case is under investigation so the final comment over the matter cannot be given and we are trying to investigate the matter from all angles, he further added.

Vani was born in 1945 in Tamil Naduâ€™s Vellore district. She got her big break in the industry in 1974 when she sang â€˜Malligai En Mannan Mayangumâ€™ for the Tamil movie Dheerga Sumangali. The lyrics for the song were written by Vali and MS Viswanathan composed the music. A recipient of three national awards, Vani has also been honoured with state awards from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Odisha.

In 1975, she received the national award for best female playback singer for Apoorva Raagangal. Five years later, she received her second national award in the Telugu movie Sankarabharanam. Vani received another national award for â€˜Anathineeyara Haraâ€™ song in a Telugu movie titled Swathi Kiranam.