Singer SPB tests negative for coronavirus, says SP Charan

The singing legend was admitted to hospital on August 5 and continues to be on ventilator support.

In what comes as a big relief for SP Balasubrahmanyam’s fans, the legendary singer seems to be on his way to recovery, having already tested negative for COVID-19. Sharing the news on Monday, his son SP Charan said that the 74-year-old singer was active and watching cricket and tennis matches on his iPad. A small wedding anniversary celebration too, for SPB and his wife, had taken place at the hospital over the weekend.

In his latest message on Monday, singer SP Charan shared that his father tested negative for the coronavirus. However, he continues to be on ventilator support since his lungs have not healed fully yet.

“We were expecting dad’s lungs to improve, as they were, to a certain point where we could remove him from the ventilator. Unfortunately, we are still not at that point. But the good news is dad is COVID negative,” he said.

“Dad is watching a lot of Cricket and Tennis on his iPad. He is happy that the seasons have started. He is looking forward to IPL. He is writing and communicating a lot. He is not under sedation. He is very clear, bright and physiotherapy is going on as planned,” he added.

#spb health update 7/9/20 Posted by Charan Sripathi Panditharadhyula on Monday, 7 September 2020

Playback singer SPB tested positive for the coronavirus and was admitted to MGM Healthcare in Chennai for treatment on August 5. On August 13, his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU). Prayers began pouring in for the singer from all over the world with several celebrities and fans sharing video messages. This included music composer and long time associate Ilaiyaraaja and actor Rajinikanth, among others.

Director Bharathiraja organised a mass prayer, calling for everyone to sing or play SPB’s songs and pray for his speedy recovery. On August 26, SPB began responding to treatment and started showing positive signs of recovery. He is reportedly out of danger and has been participating in regular physiotherapy sessions. His son SP Charan has been sharing regular updates on his father’s condition in addition to the daily bulletins issued by the hospital.