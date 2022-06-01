Singer KK’s last video shows him singing ‘Pal’ at Kolkata concert

A video of KK's last performance has gone viral on social media after the 53-year-old singer’s sudden death, where he can be singing his iconic 1999 song ‘Pal.’

“Hum rahe ya na rahe kal, yaad aayenge ye pal.” Hours before his shocking death, singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, crooned this to a crowd of hundreds of people at Nazrul Manch in South Kolkata. A video of his last performance has gone viral on social media after the 53-year-old singer’s sudden death, where he can be singing his iconic 1999 song ‘Pal.’

‘Pal, ye hai Kolkata ke pal,” he sang, gesturing to the audience as he modified his song to address the crowd attending the concert in Kolkata on Tuesday, May 31. A list of his songs that he sang at the venue has emerged, showing that he sang his iconic melodies like ‘Tu Ashiqui Hai’, ‘Ajab Si,’ ‘Khuda Jaane,’ ‘Aashaayein,’ etc.

Singer KK died on Tuesday night at the age of 53 after performing at this show. After completing the show as per the schedule, he returned to his hotel in central Kolkata and felt uneasy again. A video has also emerged of a visibly uncomfortable KK being taken to the hospital. However, at the hospital, he was declared brought dead.

As per eyewitnesses and the show organisers, the deceased singer was showing symptoms of uneasiness during his performance. "He was constantly requesting to switch off the spotlights and at intervals, he was going backstage to take some rest. However, not even once did he express a desire to quit the show in between," said one of the organisers.

KK's manager Ritesh Bhat said that as KK got into his car after completing his show, he complained of mild uneasiness. "KK said that he was having cramp feeling in his limbs and also asked me to switch off the car AC," Bhat told media persons.

A post mortem is awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death. It is learned that KK's body has been retained at the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital in central Kolkata.

With IANS inputs