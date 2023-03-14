Watch: Silicon Valley Bank collapse and the impact on Indian startups

Siddarth Pai, the founding partner, CFO and ESG Officer at 3one4 Capital breaks down the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

The Silicon Valley Bank, the United Statesâ€™ 16th largest bank, suffered a collapse. The bank primarily caters to tech firms, start-ups and venture capitalists. The collapse of SVB is the second largest bank failure in US history.

The News Minuteâ€™s Anna Isaac spoke with Siddarth Pai, the founding partner, CFO and ESG Officer at 3one4 Capital to help put the collapse of SVB into perspective, what its impact on Indiaâ€™s start-ups are, what lessons India can draw from the collapse and more.

Watch: