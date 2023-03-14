Support us

Siddarth Pai, the founding partner, CFO and ESG Officer at 3one4 Capital breaks down the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

Siddarth Pai
news Banking Tuesday, March 14, 2023 - 15:22
Written by  TNM Staff

The Silicon Valley Bank, the United Statesâ€™ 16th largest bank, suffered a collapse. The bank primarily caters to tech firms, start-ups and venture capitalists. The collapse of SVB is the second largest bank failure in US history. 

The News Minuteâ€™s Anna Isaac spoke with Siddarth Pai, the founding partner, CFO and ESG Officer at 3one4 Capital to help put the collapse of SVB into perspective, what its impact on Indiaâ€™s start-ups are, what lessons India can draw from the collapse and more.  

Watch:

