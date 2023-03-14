The Silicon Valley Bank, the United Statesâ€™ 16th largest bank, suffered a collapse. The bank primarily caters to tech firms, start-ups and venture capitalists. The collapse of SVB is the second largest bank failure in US history.
The News Minuteâ€™s Anna Isaac spoke with Siddarth Pai, the founding partner, CFO and ESG Officer at 3one4 Capital to help put the collapse of SVB into perspective, what its impact on Indiaâ€™s start-ups are, what lessons India can draw from the collapse and more.
Watch: