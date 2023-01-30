Siddique Kappan remains in jail despite bail, expected to be released this week

Advocate Mohamed Danish KS, one of the lawyers representing Kappan, told TNM that they have already furnished the bail sureties in the PMLA case and the verification process is expected to be completed in a day or two.

Weeks after the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court granted bail to journalist Siddique Kappan in the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), he still remains in jail. Though the bail order was passed on 23 December 2022, one bail surety has not yet been verified. Siddique Kappan, a journalist from Kerala, had also been booked in a UAPA ( Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) case, for which the Supreme Court granted bail in September 2022.

Advocate Mohamed Danish KS, one of the lawyers representing Kappan, told TNM that they have already furnished the bail sureties in the PMLA case before the court. “We are waiting for verification of the surety. They have to be verified by local authorities and this usually does take some time. While setting the bail conditions, we did remind the court that there was an inordinate delay of three months in verifying bail sureties in the UAPA case,” he said. Siddique Kappan was asked to furnish two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each and a personal bond of the same amount when he was granted bail in the UAPA case. The present case also has the same requirement, where Kappan must furnish two fresh local sureties of Rs 1 lakh each and a personal bond.

“When we were setting the bail conditions before the court in the PMLA case, the court assured us that the verifications would be completed soon, considering the delay in the other case. But no specific date has been fixed for the completion of the verification of sureties since many authorities are involved in the process and it is not under the control of the court. The verification is expected to be completed today (Monday, 30 January) or tomorrow, following which the bail bond and release order will be issued. Kappan should hopefully be out of jail this week,” added Danish.

Siddique Kappan, along with four others, was arrested in October 2020 when he was on his way to Hathras to cover the rape and murder of a Dalit woman. He was accused of ‘reporting on communal riots’ and having links with the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI). The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force investigating the case filed a 5,000-page chargesheet in the case claiming that he “only reported about Muslims”, and charged him under Sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity), and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), in addition to the draconian UAPA, PMLA, and the Information Technology Act.

Mohammed Alam, who was the driver of the car that Siddique and others traveled in when he was arrested, got bail in August from the Allahabad High Court on the basis that no incriminating material was recovered from his possession, but he too still remains in jail.

