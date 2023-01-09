Siddha practitioner Sharmika to be probed by TN govt committee

Sharmika has been making claims like eating junk food will cause dengue and malaria and sleeping on one's stomach will cause breast cancer.

The Tamil Nadu Board of Medicine on Sunday, January 8, sought an explanation from Siddha practitioner and YouTuber Sharmika for spreading misinformation in her interviews with popular Tamil YouTube channels. To probe the matter further, an enquiry committee has been set up as well. In recent interviews to various channels, Sharmika has been making claims like eating junk food will cause dengue and malaria, sleeping on one's stomach will cause breast cancer and eating nungu (palm fruits) will enhance breasts, among others. In other interviews, she had further said that eating gulab jamuns would cause a weight gain of 3 kgs in one day. Clips of her interviews with these claims were edited and the Siddha practitioner was trolled on social media.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, P Parthiban, the Joint Director of the Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy said that action was taken against her because of an email complaint they had received. The complaint they received made a list of the false claims she had.

Amid all the controversy surrounding her claims, Sharmika issued a video claiming that she had made â€˜errorsâ€™. In the video, she is seen saying that the claim about gulab jamun causing weight gain was a "human error." She said, "I am also a human. In a flow, I said that. We know that sweets cause weight gain because they are higher in calories." Sharmika further added that she did not mean it literally and apologised for the claim. The Siddha practitioner also added that since she is being under scrutiny by so many people, she should be more cautious about what she says. She also said that malaria and dengue are caused by mosquito bites and she ended up saying wrongly that it was due to junk food. This statement too was attributed to human error.