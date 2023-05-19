Siddaramiah’s swearing in: Kerala CPI(M) vexed at Pinarayi Vijayan not being invited

The Kerala unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [(CPI(M)] is unhappy about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan not figuring in the list of special invitees to the swearing-in ceremony of his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah, on Saturday, May 20. Making his displeasure clear, EP Jayarajan, CPI(M) leader and convenor of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala said that the Congress, by not inviting the Chief Ministers of neighboring Kerala and Telangana, has proved that they are incapable of uniting secular, democratic forces against the BJP.

“What anti-BJP stand is the Congress taking here? The Congress leadership has come down to such a level where they are not able to assess the national political scenario anymore. If they go forward in the same manner, they will not be able to survive in Karnataka as well for long,” said Jayarajan, speaking to reporters on Friday, May 19.

Meanwhile, the Congress has invited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka on Saturday, May 20. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, is a key ally of the Congress in Tamil Nadu. Karnataka Congress president and prime architect of party's landslide win in Karnataka, DK Shivakumar will also take oath as the only Deputy Chief Minister. While the CPI(M) and Congress have been allies at a national level, Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress are at loggerheads.