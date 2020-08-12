Siddaramaiah tests negative for COVID-19, to be discharged on Thursday

Incidentally, the news of the Congressman’s recovery comes on his 72nd birthday.

Coronavirus Politics

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has tested negative for coronavirus. His office confirmed to TNM that his latest samples have tested negative. The Leader of Opposition and Congressman was admitted in Manipal hospital in Bengaluru, and is expected to be discharged from hospital on Thursday. Siddaramaiah had tested positive on August 4, around the same time that the current chief minister Yediyurappa also tested positive for coronavirus. Both political leaders had gotten admitted in the same private hospital.

Incidentally, social media was abuzz with greetings for Siddaramaiah as he turns 72 on this day. Yediyurappa also wished the senior Congress leader.

Wishes poured in for the former Chief Minister from many people.

Hearty birthday wishes to my colleague and our leader Shri @siddaramaiah. Wish you good health and happiness. — Dr. G Parameshwara (@DrParameshwara) August 12, 2020

Warm Birthday wishes to CLP leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka @siddaramaiah avere . We learn from you about your unstoppable commitment towards Social Justice , your love towards voiceless & your affection towards #RahulGandhi Happy birthday sir pic.twitter.com/nMAbhKavOi — Manickam Tagore MPமாணிக்கம் தாகூர் (@manickamtagore) August 12, 2020

Happy 72nd Birthday.



You have proven yourself to be a leader of high ethics and morality. Thank you for your service. @siddaramaiah pic.twitter.com/MQarsbzKf7 — Mysuru (@MysuruCity_) August 12, 2020

Following his admission into hospital, hospital authorities had said that Siddaramaiah was responding well to treatment, according to a statement on Friday. “Siddaramaiah the Honourable leader of opposition and former Chief Minister of Karnataka is clinically stable and responding to treatment. He is comfortable and his appetite has improved,” the statement added.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa was discharged on Monday after he tested negative for the virus.

Following both the leaders testing positive for coronavirus, officials said that they had a tough time during contact tracing due to the large number of political public events they had attended.

Read: BSY, Siddaramaiah attended multiple public events, contact tracing is now a nightmare

This includes a press conference with around 100 journalists, which Siddaramaiah had addressed on June 30 in Mysuru city.

Read: Siddaramaiah's Mysuru residence sealed, around 100 journalists quarantined

The leaders had both courted controversy by getting themselves admitted in private hospital despite there being ample facilities in government hospitals. However, when the Karnataka Health Minister Sriramulu tested positive for coronavirus, he got himself admitted in a government hospital in Bengaluru.