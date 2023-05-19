Siddaramaiah swearing-in: 20 national leaders invited, Cong leaves out KCR, Pinarayi

The guest list included Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

The Congress in Karnataka has invited as many as 20 national political leaders to the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah, who will be taking oath as the Chief Minister on Saturday, May 20.

The Congress has invited Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. It also includes prominent national leaders Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, Sharad Pawar, Mehbooba Mufti, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja and Farooq Abdullah.

The notable absentees from the guest list are Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

D Raja of the CPI, Thirumavalavan of the VCK, Jose K Mani from the Kerala Congress and Sadiq Ali Thangal from the IUML have been invited.

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also expected to be in attendance in Bengaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister designate DK Shivakumar arrived in Delhi on Friday to meet and invite senior party leaders for the swearing-in ceremony scheduled on Saturday. The two leaders had met with all the Congress MLAs in a meeting held at the Indira Bhavan in Bengaluru on Thursday evening. The meeting put an end to speculation over the next CM after Siddaramaiah was unanimously chosen as the party leader.

The ceremony will be held at the Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday afternoon and one lakh attendees are expected in Bengaluru for the event. A similar unity of opposition leaders was seen when HD Kumaraswamy took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka in 2018.