Siddaramaiah says he had declined invite for pro-China seminar in Bengaluru

The invite for a seminar on "Interference of US imperialist in the internal affairs of the People's Republic of China" had claimed that former CM Siddaramaiah was the chief guest, drawing flak from BJP.

news Politics

Karnataka’s senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday, August 27, said that he had declined to participate in the India-China Friendship Association-Karnataka's (ICFA-K) seminar, and expressed surprise over his name still appearing on the event's invitation. An invitation card for a seminar hosted by ICFA-K sparked a new row amid rising tensions between the US and China over Taiwan, when the name of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah surfaced as one of the chief guests.

The invitation for the "Seminar on Taiwan", with the topic "Interference of US imperialist in the internal affairs of the People's Republic of China" and “Chinese photographic exhibition”, bore the former Chief Minister's name as the chief guest, along with other Congress leaders as attendees. BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha National Secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and Hindutva ideologue Chakravarty Sulibele among others had criticised Siddaramaiah and its other Congress leaders for seemingly participating in the event.

However, following the controversy, the seminar that was scheduled for Sunday, August 28 at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, stands cancelled. However, the photo exhibition will continue as scheduled, ICFA-K General Secretary V Bhaskaran said.

"I had declined the invitation of the India-China Friendship Association to participate in their event which will be held tomorrow. It is surprising to see my name despite declining it," Siddaramaiah tweeted along with the image of the invitation. "I declined to participate as my party's and my position are against the agenda of the programme," he added

I had declined the invitation of India-China Friendship Association to participate in their event which will be held tomorrow. It is surprising to see my name despite declining it.



I declined to participate as my party's & my position are against the agenda of the program. pic.twitter.com/TmsrazwBTD — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 27, 2022

Names of other Congress leaders were also mentioned on the invite, including former Minister HC Mahadevappa as the guest of honour, and Rajya Sabha Member L Hanumanthaiah and former Minister PGR Sindhia as speakers. These leaders have also tweeted that they too had declined to participate in the event, stating that its agenda was against their position.

The invite mentions Sindhia as ICFA national President, and Kolar MLA K Srinivas Gowda, who was recently expelled from JD(S) and has openly expressed his willingness to join the Congress, as ICFA-Karnataka President. According to the invite, Sun Weidong, Chinese Ambassador to India, and Kong Xianhua, Consul-General of the People's Republic of China in Mumbai, were to participate in the event.

BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi in a tweet said, "If anyone had any doubt that Congress works for China, this will clear their doubt. Why should Congress side with China if America is interfering in its internal affairs? Is this MoU signed by Rahul Gandhi with Chinese Communist Party the reason behind this support to China? (sic)” Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha National Secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in a tweet had called Congress "China's agent".