Siddaramaiah says CM ‘puppy before PM’, Bommai retorts ‘dog is faithful’

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called Bommai a puppy and accused him of failiing to bring Rs 5,495 crore into the state as was recommended by the 15th Finance Commission.

The leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Wednesday, January 4, called Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai a puppy before Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleged failure to bring Rs 5,495 crore into the state as was recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. In response to Siddaramaiah's comment, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that dogs are faithful animals and that he is working faithfully for the people of Karnataka.

Addressing a public meeting on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah challenged Bommai to show courage. "Basavaraj Bommai, you are like a puppy in front of Narendra Modi. You tremble before him," the Congress leader remarked. The former Chief Minister pointed out that the 15th Finance Commission in its interim report recommended Rs 5,495 crore as a special allowance for Karnataka.

"But our Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, wrote to the Finance Commission chairperson N K Singh that it is not possible for us to give the Rs 5,495 crore. She asked the chairperson to drop the issue," Siddaramaiah claimed.

"Karnataka sent 25 BJP MPs to the Lok Sabha. You (Bommai) came to power through Operation Lotus' in Karnataka. If you have guts and courage, then get Rs 5,495 crore from the Centre," the Congress said to the Chief Minister.

Reacting to that, Bommai said the people would give a befitting reply to the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly election which is about four months away. "The statement shows the personality of the Congress leader," Bommai told reporters in Ballari.

He added that just like a dog, which is a faithful animal, he would also remain faithful. "I have not divided society like Siddaramaiah did. We have given happiness unlike Congress which gave misfortune," the Chief Minister said.

"Narendra Modi gave 6,000 km of highway to Karnataka which is a record in the post-independence period. He gave approval also to the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway project, Mangaluru-Karwar port and Kalasa-Bandura project," Bommai told reporters.

He said that in the coming days, the Upper Krishna project would be declared as a national project and grants would be released. The Smart City project has been sanctioned for all major cities. This was not the case during the UPA regime. All the important projects have been given by Modi, he said.