Siddaramaiah says BJP Minister must be sacked for ‘saffron flag at Red Fort’ remark

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah noted that a sedition case was registered when farmers tried to hoist their flag on the Red Fort and said that similarly, Eshwarappa must be booked for sedition.

news Politics

The Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday, February 16, witnessed protests from Congress leaders against state minister KS Eshwarappa’s recent controversial statement that a saffron flag will be hoisted at the Red Fort in Delhi some day. Eshwarappa’s statement, which implied that the saffron flag may become the national flag in the future, had triggered widespread criticism. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah moved an adjournment motion against Eshwarappa, and demanded that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai sack him from the Cabinet, saying he had no right to continue serving as minister after the statement. Eshwarappa is currently the Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

“Eshwarappa is a senior politician. I always believed that he speaks with responsibility. But he has spoken with great irresponsibility about the national flag and national anthem. Article 15(1) speaks about our national duties clearly. It states that every citizen must respect the Constitution, national flag and anthem. Eshwarappa made a statement that the saffron flag will fly in the Red Fort," Siddaramaiah said, while opposition leaders protested Eshwarappa’s statement.

Noting that a sedition case was registered when farmers tried to hoist their flags atop the Red Fort, Siddaramaiah said that on a similar vein, Eshwarappa should also be booked for sedition for his remarks. The Assembly Speaker told Siddaramaiah to listen to Eshwarappa’s remarks regarding the issue, when opposition leaders created a ruckus. Some were heard calling Eshwarappa a “traitor”, while others demanded that his statement about the saffron flag be displayed. The opposition leaders had gathered in the well of the House in protest, while Congress leaders including state president DK Shivakumar demanded that Eshwarappa be sent to jail, while Eshwarappa demanded to be heard.

DK Shivakumar and several other party leaders attempted to surround Eshwarappa and confront him over his controversial remarks, disrupting the Assembly proceedings.

MLAs of @INCKarnataka hold up national flag in protest against Karnataka minister @ikseshwarappa's comments on saffron flag replacing the tricolour in years to come. Speaker @kageri250 says @INCKarnataka MLAs are misusing the tricolour inside the assembly. pic.twitter.com/6gIxy9gRmT — Anusha Ravi Sood (@anusharavi10) February 16, 2022

Eshwarappa’s comments had come in the context of the ongoing hijab issue in educational institutions in Karnataka. After a group of students hoisted a saffron flag on a flagpole amid protests surrounding the hijab row, Eshwarappa commented on the incident on February 9 and said, “They (Congress) say that the national flag was removed and the saffron flag was hoisted. I'm not ready to lie like them. We will hoist the saffron flag. Today or tomorrow, we will hoist the saffron flag when Hinduism comes to this country.” However he was quick to clarify saying, “The tricolour flag is the national flag, there is no doubt in this. We will all give respect to it.”

Reacting to his comments at the time, Siddaramaiah had said, "It clearly shows that they don’t have any respect for the national flag. Our national flag is a symbol of respect for our country. We vehemently criticise any disrespect."

This was not the first time that Eshwarappa made controversial remarks. Earlier in August 2021, addressing party workers at an event in his home district of Shivamogga, he triggered a row after he suggested that party workers should take the law into their own hands to avenge political violence.