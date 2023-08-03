Siddaramaiah hits back at Modi over guarantee schemes, asks BJP to clarify its stance

Prime Minister Modi had criticised Congress-led governments in Karnataka and Rajasthan for using guarantee schemes as a political tactic to win elections.

news News

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of the state's guarantee schemes, urging him to clarify his stance on these initiatives before opposing them. In a social media post on Wednesday, August 2, Siddaramaiah thanked PM Modi for expressing concern about Karnataka's finances due to the implementation of the guarantee schemes but sought clarity on whether the opposition to these schemes was a personal opinion, that of the Prime Minister of India, or of the BJP.

Thanks to Prime Minister @narendramodi for his concern about Karnataka's finances due to the implementation of the guarantee schemes in Karnataka.



Mr. Narendra Modi, please make it clear whether this is your personal opinion, the opinion as the Prime Minister of India, or the… pic.twitter.com/SO7dTV6NKT — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) August 2, 2023

PM Modi had recently criticised Congress-led governments in Karnataka and Rajasthan for using guarantee schemes as political tactics to win elections, labelling them as 'selfish' and detrimental to overall development. Speaking at the inauguration of a metro in Pune on August 1, Modi cautioned that such populist measures could lead to mounting debts for the states, leaving limited resources for essential developmental projects. He emphasised that excessive promises might bring short-term gains for political parties but could have adverse long-term effects on the common people.

"When a party, for its own selfish motives, empties state coffers, the people of the state bear the brunt of it and a question mark hangs on the future of the young generation. The condition now is such that the Karnataka government is admitting state coffers are empty and there are no funds for development of Bengaluru or rest of the state,” Modi had said during the function.

Siddaramaiah defended the guarantee schemes, stating that his party was prepared to face the next Lok Sabha elections with these initiatives as their main agenda. He highlighted that the BJP's own manifesto included promises of several guarantees, such as three free gas cylinders and half a litre of milk daily. The Chief Minister also pointed out other guarantee schemes implemented by the Central Government, including the Ladli-Behena scheme in Madhya Pradesh and the PM-Kisan Samman Yojana, which offer direct financial assistance, similar to Karnataka's initiatives.

"The Central Government is implementing eight guarantee schemes with an estimated budget outlay of Rs 1.25 lakh crores. Do these schemes not contradict your own statements, Mr. Modi? The people of Karnataka, who have suffered from inflation and unemployment, have rejected the BJP and their economic mismanagement. We are making the best efforts to fight against the financial crisis, relieve the burden of debt, and ensure social security for the common people. Karnataka's model of governance is what is needed for the entire country," Siddaramaiah added.