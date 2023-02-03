Siddaramaiah denies writing letter to Sonia Gandhi, accuses BJP of making fake one

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that the BJP, aware of the Congress party's potential to win the next election, released the letter to sow discord within the party.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading false information through a fake letter that has been circulating in his name. The letter was addressed to Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), and warned of potential unrest within the Congress party over ticket disagreements.

Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to share a copy of the fake letter and to make it clear that he had not written any such letter. In a statement, he accused the BJP of conspiring to create confusion among the Congress workers with this fake letter, and said that the BJP, aware of the Congress party's potential to win the next election, released the letter to sow discord within the party.

The former Chief Minister said that he will file a complaint with the police and is confident that the culprits behind this misdeed will be found and punished. He emphasised that the fake letter was issued in his name with the malevolent intention of destroying his connections with DK Shivakumar, president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Siddaramaiah stated, "I have not written any such letter and I have nothing to do with it. This is a malicious fake letter created by some miscreants with the intention of spoiling the relationship between me and the KPCC president." He expressed disappointment that the BJP had stooped to such low levels to create chaos and sow discord within the opposition party.