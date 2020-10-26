Siddaramaiah demands special Assembly session to discuss Karnataka flood situation

The Leader of Opposition alleged that the people of the state were facing havoc due to rain, the COVID-19 pandemic and alleged corruption in the BJP-led government.

news Politics

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Sunday called for a special Assembly session to discuss the flood situation in Karnataka, a state troubled by floods thrice in the last three months. In a series of tweets, the Leader of Opposition alleged that it was a triple whammy for the people of the state, who are facing havoc due to the rain, COVID-19 pandemic and alleged corruption in the BJP-led government.

"Farmers are miserable due to floods during the last few months. They have lost their houses and cattle. The Chief Minister of Karnataka should immediately convene an Assembly session to discuss the same," Siddaramaiah said in a series of tweets.

Farmers are under miserable conditions due to floods during last few months. They have lost their houses and cattle.@CMofKarnataka should immediately convene assembly session to discuss about the same.



1/6 â€” Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) October 25, 2020

Noting that the people of the state were already suffering due to floods and the pandemic, the former CM said that they also have to bear the brunt of alleged corrupt practices of the Karnataka BJP. In this regard, he said the Assembly would be an appropriate forum to discuss all these issues.

Approximately 6.5 lakh acres of crops have been damaged and more than 1,700 houses have been destroyed, he claimed. Accusing the state and the Union governments of not giving compensation to the flood-affected people, Siddaramaiah said that the farmers cannot get their due share if the Union government's guidelines were followed. The Congress leader also claimed that the victims of last year's deluge have not yet received compensation.

This is the third time floods have hit the northern parts of Karnataka in the last three months. The government has said that 136 villages have been badly affected, while 247 are in a vulnerable condition. As many as 43,158 people were evacuated to safety while about 38,000 people were staying in the 205 relief camps.

Floods have ravaged parts of north Karnataka and has also affected coastal and south interior Karnataka including Bengaluru city. Heavy rains and overflowing stormwater drains led to flooding in Bengaluru's HBR Layout and Horamavu on September 9 while areas in the southern part of the city including Basavanagudi and Hosakerehalli were flooded on October 23.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the most recent deluge led to the flooding of around 650 houses and a compensation of Rs 25,000 was announced for those affected by the floods.