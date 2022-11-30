Siddaramaiah biopic: Actor Vijay Sethupathi to play the Congress leader?

There are reports that Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is being considered to play the role of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the silver screen.

Flix Politics

Amid reports of plans for a biopic on former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Congress leader confirmed on Tuesday, November 29 that some people had approached him in this regard. There are even reports that Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is being considered to play the role of the 75-year-old Congress leader on the silver screen. However, things are yet to be finalised.

According to media reports, former minister Shivaraj Tangadagi is eager to bankroll the biopic. He added that a few youngsters from the Kanakagiri constituency were making efforts to bring out Siddaramaiah’s life story as a movie. “They have even registered a production company with the name MS Creations and the director is a new guy named Satyaratanam,” he said.

He further said that Tamil actor Vijay Sethupati was being considered to play Siddaramaiah in the biopic and that the director has already approached the actor. Tangadagi further said, “ Siddaramaiah has sought time citing elections, but our desire is to meet him again, fixing a date either on December 6,7 or 8 to get his approval and make the cinema.”

Responding to the reporters in Shivamogga, Siddaramaiah said, ''I don't know, some people had come from Kanakagiri constituency (in Koppal district) stating that they want to do a cinema, that's all. I don't know much.” He further said that he won’t be acting in the biopic.

Siddaramaiah, a leader from the Kuruba community, with a massive following among AHINDAs, is nursing Chief Ministerial ambitions again. Assembly elections in Karnataka are due by May 2023. AHINDA is a Kannada acronym that stands for Alpasankhyataru (minorities), Hindulidavaru (Backward Classes) and Dalitaru (Dalits).

Siddaramaiah's grand 75th birthday bash was organised by his supporters and well-wishers in August this year, which was a show of strength by his camp aiming to project him as a leader of the masses from the Congress. With state Congress president D K Shivakumar too having made his Chief Ministerial ambitions public, both leaders are caught in the game of political one upmanship.

With PTI inputs