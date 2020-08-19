Siddaramaiah alleges BSY govt busy with politicising Bengaluru riots, not bothered about floods

Siddaramaiah questioned why instead of the Revenue Minister, the Home Minister was reviewing damage caused by floods.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday labelled the state government’s response to the flood situation in parts of the state as “mismanagement”. He also highlighted that it was Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai who was surveying damages caused by the floods instead of Revenue Minister R Ashoka. He alleged that Ashoka was spending his time speculating on the Bengaluru riots. He also alleged the ruling-BJP was focused on gaining political mileage on account of the recent Bengaluru riots instead of focusing on flood relief.

So far 18 persons have died as a result of heavy rain and resultant floods, landslides in central and northern districts since August 1.

The Leader of Opposition in the state tweeted, “The whole state is suffering due to floods & its mismanagement. But @BJP4Karnataka is only interested in gaining political mileage using Bengaluru violence. Failure to provide relief & rehabilitation for last year's flood victims has added to the misery.”

He added, “Home minister is surveying flood affected areas, While Revenue minister continues to speculate on Bengaluru violence. Is it not the duty of Revenue minister to assess the damage due to floods? @CMofKarnataka, direct your ministers to carry out their work.”

Disaster Management department functions under the Revenue Department.

In A third tweet of the series, Siddaramaiah said that he is overseeing the flood situation in Badami his constituency remotely as he has to remain in home isolation.

“People of Badami are under stress due to floods. I am constantly monitoring the situation & also communicating with officers & our party leaders there. I am sorry for not being present there as I am under mandatory home isolation,” he added.

It may be recalled that Siddaramaiah recently recovered from COVID-19 after he tested positive on August 4. He was admitted in Bengaluru’s Manipal Hospitals and was discharged on August 13.

Siddaramaiah, originally from Mysuru had contested from Badami in Bagalkot district in the 2018 elections along with Chamundeshwari in Mysuru. This was done as he was vacated his safe seat of Varuna for his son Dr Yathindra.

Though he lost in Chamundeshwari as widely anticipated, he managed to win from Badami against BJP heavyweight and current Health Minister B Sriramulu.